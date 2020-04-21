LONDON, ONT. -- Hospital staff at the Victoria Campus of the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) may be overworked while they help battle the pandemic, but they won’t be going hungry Tuesday evening.

Over the next two nights they are getting 150 meals delivered to them in appreciation of all they are doing during the crisis.

“I think there's a desire to help in the community, there's been donations of all kinds and people are doing what they can.,“ said Dr. Scott Anderson, who works in the Emergency Intensive Care Unit at LHSC.

The food, which is being prepared by Kubby’s Bar and Grill and Squire Pub and Grill, is being donated by Gord Pellett from Dale Downie Nissan.

“You know we just thought we'd give back to the community to our front-line workers and support workers for the hospitals,” said Pellett.

“We need to come together.”