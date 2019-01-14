

CTV London





No injuries were reported following an armed robbery at a convenience store overnight east of London.

Provincial police were called to the Husky Gas Station on Westchester Bourne just south of Highway 401 around 2:30 a.m.

Surveillance video shows a man had entered the store armed with an undisclosed weapon.

Police have not said what was stolen in the course of the robbery and a suspect description has not been provided.

No one was hurt and police say there is no concern for public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police