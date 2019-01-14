Featured
Store east of London robbed by armed man
A suspect sought in a robbery at the London Husky Travel Centre on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 is seen in this surveillance image.
CTV London
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 8:07AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 14, 2019 4:12PM EST
No injuries were reported following an armed robbery at a convenience store overnight east of London.
Provincial police were called to the Husky Gas Station on Westchester Bourne just south of Highway 401 around 2:30 a.m.
Surveillance video shows a man had entered the store armed with an undisclosed weapon.
Police have not said what was stolen in the course of the robbery and a suspect description has not been provided.
No one was hurt and police say there is no concern for public safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police