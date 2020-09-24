LONDON, ONT. -- London police have charged a teenager with impaired driving after they say he was involved in a couple of crashes Monday.

Officers were called to the south part of the city about 11:50 p.m. about an alleged hit-and-run in the area of Southdale and Bostwick Roads.

A description of the suspect vehicle was provided to police, and officers searched the area. During this time another 911 call came in.

Police were told a vehicle struck a light standard on Raleigh Boulevard in the Talbot Village subdivision.

The suspect vehicle was located on Vallas Circle with significant front-end damage, police say.

Police searched the area and both the passenger and driver were located.

A 17-year-old London male is charged with fail to stop at scene of accident, impaired operation of a vehicle, and impaired - exceed blood alcohol concentration.

There were no reported injuries, but $14,000 in damages were sustained as a result of the collisions.