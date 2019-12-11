LONDON, ONT. -- London police say there’s been a 20 per cent increase in impaired driving reports this year compared to last year.

They attribute the increase in reports to the additional resources and detection methods now available.

LPS is currently running a video and radio campaign to remind citizens that they are actively looking for impaired drivers.

Sgt. Sean Harding, who is in charge of LPS’s traffic management unit, says while he’s happy with the hard work of London officers, he is disappointed that some drivers continue to make poor choices and drive impaired.