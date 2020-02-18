LONDON, ONT. -- St. Thomas police arrested a 60-year-old man Monday afternoon after they say his vehicle first swerved into the path of a police cruiser and then hit a concrete barrier.

They say the driver avoided collision with the cruiser and police caught up with him as he attempted to merge onto the Highway 3 bypass but crashed into the barrier on the ramp.

The driver failed a sobriety test and was arrested, according to police.

The St. Thomas man has been charged with an impaired by drug offence.

Police say this is his 10th impaired driving offence.