

CTV London





A Hanover man was arrested after a brazen daytime break-in at a bank.

On Saturday about 2 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of 10th Street for reports of a male suspect smashing his way into the Scotia Bank.

The bank was closed for business at the time.

Police found the front door glass completely smashed.

Officers entered the bank and located a male suspect in an office area.

He was taken into custody without incident.

A 34-year-old male of no fixed address has been charged with break and enter and mischief over $5,000. He remains in police custody and will be held for a bail hearing.

Hanover police are thanking the quick actions of the witnesses who immediately called police to respond.