Huge turn out for annual Free Comic Book Day
Celebrating it’s 23rd year, Free Comic Book Day returned to Dundas Street in London, Ont. Saturday.
Held annually on the first Saturday of May, the event draws thousands of people to celebrate all things comic book related.
“We celebrate by giving away free comics, dressing up, having huge sales at the store and just introducing the world to the great medium of comics,” said Brahm Wiseman, owner of Heroes Comics.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dundas Street will be closed during those hours as hundreds line up to get 5 free comic books and partake in annual event.
