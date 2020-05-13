LONDON, ONT. -- A London woman has been charged with arson following a fire on Tallwood Circle in March.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Tallwood Circle in the Masonville area on March 18.

An occupant of the house had to be taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire was deemed suspicious and the Ontario Fire Marshal was called in to investigate.

On Wednesday, police announced that a 51-year-old London woman was charged with one count of arson/fire or explosion causing property damage.

The accused has been released and will appear in a London court on Aug. 5.