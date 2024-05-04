Steps for Life: Annual fundraiser walk to raise awareness about workplace tragedies

Threads of Life, a national charity that assists thousands of people across Canada affected by workplace tragedies, held its 16th annual Steps for Life fundraiser walk for the London, Ont. region at Springbank Park.

The five-kilometre event, held across many communities in Canada, aims to raise awareness and funds for individuals and families coping with work-related fatalities, life-altering injuries, and occupational diseases.

"Every worker in Canada has the right to return home safely to their family at the end of the workday. Unfortunately, this wasn’t our family’s experience," said Elaine Keunen, the family spokesperson for this year’s walk.

Elaine’s 17-year-old son Adam was killed while working at an auto recyclers facility as part of his high school co-op program.

She said being the spokesperson for the London Region Steps for Life walk allows her to share her family’s experience and keep their son’s memory alive.

The 16th annual Steps for Life fundraiser by charity Threads of Life for the London, Ont. region was held at at Springbank Park on May 4, 2024. (Source: Steps for Life, London Region)This year's event welcomed approximately 190 walkers who came out to enjoy the beautiful weather and raised over $41,000 (and counting), setting a new record for the Steps for Life London Region chapter.

Steps for Life walks have raised more than $8,800,000 in support of Threads of Life's peer support programs for families.

The London Region Steps for Life walk has raised nearly $300,000 since its inception in 2009.

