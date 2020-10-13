Advertisement
London police add more charges against human trafficking suspect
Jordan Hawke, who is wanted in connection with human trafficking charges, is seen in these undated images provided by the London Police Service.
LONDON, ONT. -- London police are urging the public for any information in locating a suspect wanted for a number of human trafficking charges.
Police say in June of this year, they started an investigation into the trafficking of a 16-year-old girl that went on for about a year and a half.
She was allegedly trafficked throughout Ontario and London.
Earlier this summer, Jordan Hawke, 28, was charged with a laundry list of offences and on Tuesday, police added more historical charges.
- Three counts of advertising another person’s sexual services;
- Two counts of obtain sexual services for consideration;
- Two counts of material benefit from sexual services;
- Two counts of trafficking in persons by recruiting, etc.;
- Two counts of financial/material benefit/trafficking person over 18;
- Procuring/recruit person to provide sexual services for consideration;
- Financial/material benefit;
- Procuring/excercising control;
- Withholding or destroying documents in relation to trafficking person under 18 years of age;
- Trafficking of a person under the age of 18 years;
- Obtaining sexual services for consideration from person under 18 years;
- Material benefit from sexual services provided by person under 18 years;
- Procuring/recruit person under 18 to provide sexual services for consideration;
- Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age;
- Sexual interference with person under 16 years of age;
- Aggravated assault; and
- Assault.
Hawke is described as a male, Black, six feet one inch tall, 180 pounds, with short black hair in braids, and a short black beard.
Police feel there may be other victims.
Contact them if you have any information.