LONDON, ONT. -- London police are urging the public for any information in locating a suspect wanted for a number of human trafficking charges.

Police say in June of this year, they started an investigation into the trafficking of a 16-year-old girl that went on for about a year and a half.

She was allegedly trafficked throughout Ontario and London.

Earlier this summer, Jordan Hawke, 28, was charged with a laundry list of offences and on Tuesday, police added more historical charges.

Three counts of advertising another person’s sexual services;

Two counts of obtain sexual services for consideration;

Two counts of material benefit from sexual services;

Two counts of trafficking in persons by recruiting, etc.;

Two counts of financial/material benefit/trafficking person over 18;

Procuring/recruit person to provide sexual services for consideration;

Financial/material benefit;

Procuring/excercising control;

Withholding or destroying documents in relation to trafficking person under 18 years of age;

Trafficking of a person under the age of 18 years;

Obtaining sexual services for consideration from person under 18 years;

Material benefit from sexual services provided by person under 18 years;

Procuring/recruit person under 18 to provide sexual services for consideration;

Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age;

Sexual interference with person under 16 years of age;

Aggravated assault; and

Assault.

Hawke is described as a male, Black, six feet one inch tall, 180 pounds, with short black hair in braids, and a short black beard.

Police feel there may be other victims.

Contact them if you have any information.