Officer observing bar scene arrests speeding, impaired driver: police
Published Saturday, February 8, 2020 11:03AM EST Last Updated Saturday, February 8, 2020 11:06AM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- An Owen Sound police officer pulled a driver off the road who had two and a half times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood, police say.
The officer was observing a crowd at a bar on 8th Street East when he saw a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
Police say breath tests revealed the driver was impaired.
A 22-year-old man is charged with impaired driving offences.