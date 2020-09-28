LONDON, ONT. -- Huron OPP have arrested and charged two suspects following a police chase last week near Zurich.

Police attempted to pull over a vehicle on London Road after received complaints of an aggressive driver.

The driver took off and police eventually located the vehicle abandoned on a private drive off of Goshen Line.

Two suspects were located and taken into custody.

A 35-year-old Lucknow man has been charged with the following:

  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
  • Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Taken Without Consent
  • Flight from Peace Officer
  • Dangerous Operation
  • Operation While Prohibited
  • Obstruct Peace Officer
  • Resist Peace Officer
  • Fail to Comply With Probation Order

He will appear in court Oct. 26.

A 40-year-old Central Huron woman has been charged with:

  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
  • Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Taken without Consent
  • Obstruct Peace Officer

She will appear in court Oct. 19.