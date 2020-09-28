Advertisement
Two suspects charged after fleeing from police near Zurich
Published Monday, September 28, 2020 1:39PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Huron OPP have arrested and charged two suspects following a police chase last week near Zurich.
Police attempted to pull over a vehicle on London Road after received complaints of an aggressive driver.
The driver took off and police eventually located the vehicle abandoned on a private drive off of Goshen Line.
Two suspects were located and taken into custody.
A 35-year-old Lucknow man has been charged with the following:
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
- Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Taken Without Consent
- Flight from Peace Officer
- Dangerous Operation
- Operation While Prohibited
- Obstruct Peace Officer
- Resist Peace Officer
- Fail to Comply With Probation Order
He will appear in court Oct. 26.
A 40-year-old Central Huron woman has been charged with:
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
- Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Taken without Consent
- Obstruct Peace Officer
She will appear in court Oct. 19.