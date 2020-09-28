LONDON, ONT. -- Huron OPP have arrested and charged two suspects following a police chase last week near Zurich.

Police attempted to pull over a vehicle on London Road after received complaints of an aggressive driver.

The driver took off and police eventually located the vehicle abandoned on a private drive off of Goshen Line.

Two suspects were located and taken into custody.

A 35-year-old Lucknow man has been charged with the following:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Taken Without Consent

Flight from Peace Officer

Dangerous Operation

Operation While Prohibited

Obstruct Peace Officer

Resist Peace Officer

Fail to Comply With Probation Order

He will appear in court Oct. 26.

A 40-year-old Central Huron woman has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Taken without Consent

Obstruct Peace Officer

She will appear in court Oct. 19.