LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police have deployed K9 Units and their Emergency Response Team in the search for suspects south of Zurich in Huron County.

Just before 8 a.m. police received a complaint about a vehicle near Zurich. When police caught up with the suspect vehicle it failed to pullover and fled the area.

Police found the vehicle abandoned on a private lane off Goshen Line.

Officers are searching an area located between Rodgerville Road and Pepper Road.

Property owners in the area are asked to report suspicious activity and to secure their buildings and property.

This is a developing story, more to come…