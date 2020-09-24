LONDON, ONT -- Norfolk County OPP are searching for suspects after a home was shot at Tuesday.

According to police the homeowner was outside their home on Windham Road 10 around 9:10 p.m. when they heard a gunshot and a vehicle speeding away.

The homeowner discovered that their house had been fired at and damaged.

Once on scene police quickly confirmed that the damage was caused by a firearm.

Investigating officers are hoping that anyone in the area may have security surveillance that captured the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information can call police at 1-888-310-1122.