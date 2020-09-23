MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police are asking for public help to identify a suspect in a gas bar robbery earlier this month.

The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4 at the Esso gas station at 60 Adelaide St. N.

Police say an employee asked a man who entered without wearing a mask to put one on, the employee then allegedly saw the man concealing items and an argument followed.

The employee was reportedly threatened with a needle and the suspect left the store with the items, but then left them behind as he fled.

No one was injured in the altercation.

The suspect is described as a white male, about six feet one inch tall with a slim build, shoulder-length brown hair and a brown moustache.

He was wearing a blue ‘Easton’ baseball cap, black sunglasses, a red T-shirt with a white and black logo, green camouflage pants, black boots, a black watch and carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.