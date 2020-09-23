LONDON, ONT. -- After about five hours, the jury at the Raymond Beaver murder trial delivered a guilty verdict, but not of first-degree murder.

Melissa George and Daniel Cavanagh were found guilty of second degree murder in the brutal 2017 stabbing death of George’s uncle Raymond Beaver.

Second-degree murder carries a life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 to 25 years.

Both George and Cavanagh pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the brutal stabbing death of George’s uncle, 43-year-old Raymond Beaver in 2017.

The victim was attacked at his home on Lansdowne Avenue in October of 2017.

