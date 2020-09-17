LONDON, ONT. -- The Crown has wrapped up its case at the first-degree murder trial of Melissa George and Daniel Cavanagh.

They are charged in connection with the Oct. 2017 stabbing death of 43-year-old Raymond Beaver.

The last witness called was Forensic Pathologist Edward Tweedie who testified that Beaver suffered five stab wounds when he was attacked.

He said the fatal wound was to the chest near the collarbone.

Tweedie testified that Beaver also has some blunt force injuries as well.

The trial is now in the hands of the defence.