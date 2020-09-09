LONDON, ONT. -- A London jury heard that a feud between one-time roommates and family turned deadly in October of 2017.

In his opening address Crown Attorney Fraser Ball told the court that evidence will show that 43-year-old (Raymond Beaver) was stabbed several times and was left in a pool of blood at his home at 1 Landsdowne Avenue.

Ball told the court after several arguments the two accused moved out of the home the day before the murder.

37-year old Melissa George and 35-year old Daniel Cavanagh are each charged with first degree murder in this case.

Ball told the jury, “The day Raymond Beaver was killed Melissa George told someone on the street, Raymond was dead meat.”

The trial is expected to last two weeks.