LONDON, ONT. -- The son of one of the people charged with murder in the death of Raymond Beaver took the stand on Thursday.

Nicholas George, son of Melissa George, told the court how she had been kicked out of the victim’s home.

Melissa George and Daniel Cavanagh are charged in the Oct. 2017 stabbing death of 43-year-old Beaver at his Landowne Avenue home.

The jury at the murder trial heard on Thursday that Cavanagh bought a knife from the witness just before Beaver was stabbed.

Nicholas also testified about the yelling and screaming at 1 Lansdowne Ave. during the fight that allegedly led to Beaver’s death.

He said his mother was holding a wooden stick and Cavanagh had a knife on the night in question.

He continued that within seconds of the altercation Cavanagh came out of the house, “He looked at me and said I just f—king killed him.”

The court has been told Beaver was found in a pool of blood in the basement.

Nicholas also testified that he was scared and took off on the night in question.