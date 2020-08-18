LONDON, ONT. -- A murder victim’s nephew, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year, was sentenced to four years behind bars in a London courtroom on Tuesday.

Nearly three years ago, 43-year-old Raymond Beaver was stabbed to death at his east end home.

In Oct. 2017 police were called to Beaver’s Lansdowne Avenue home after a report that someone may have been killed.

Earlier this year 20-year-old Nicholas George pleaded guilty to manslaughter before Justice Bruce Thomas.

In addition to the four-year jail sentence, George also received three years probation.

In an agreed statement of facts George admitted to participating in a home invasion.

A ban on publication remains in place for much of the evidence in the case.