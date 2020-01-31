Guilty plea in 2017 Lansdowne Ave. stabbing
London police investigate a homicide on Lansdowne Avenue in London, Ont., on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- A London man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death of Raymond Beaver.
Nicholas George entered the guilty plea Friday before Justice Bruce Thomas.
A sweeping publication ban was put in place during the proceedings.
Officers were called to 1 Lansdowne Avenue in October of 2017 after a report that someone may have been killed in the basement.
An autopsy showed six stab wounds on the body of the victim and that a wound to the chest was the immediate cause of death.
London police obtained surveillance video which shows seven individuals running from the area behind 1 Lansdowne.
In an Agreed Statement of Facts, George admitted to participating in a home invasion.
George is set to be sentenced on April 24.