LONDON, ONT. -- A London man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death of Raymond Beaver.

Nicholas George entered the guilty plea Friday before Justice Bruce Thomas.

A sweeping publication ban was put in place during the proceedings.

Officers were called to 1 Lansdowne Avenue in October of 2017 after a report that someone may have been killed in the basement.

An autopsy showed six stab wounds on the body of the victim and that a wound to the chest was the immediate cause of death.

London police obtained surveillance video which shows seven individuals running from the area behind 1 Lansdowne.

In an Agreed Statement of Facts, George admitted to participating in a home invasion.

George is set to be sentenced on April 24.