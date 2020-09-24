LONDON, ONT -- Following multiple accounts in Delhi, Ont. provincial police are looking to identify the driver of a suspicious van seen taking pictures of young children.

Tuesday afternoon a parent was out on a walk with their children when they noticed they were being followed by the suspicious van.

The parent noticed that the man driving the van appeared to be taking pictures of their children.

The parent spoke to their coworkers who said the same vehicle was seen taking pictures of children at a park on First Avenue.

The van is described as an orange/red coloured Dodge Caravan that was missing a hubcap.

The driver is described as a white male, short dark hair and appeared to be short with a stocky build and was wearing a green shirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122.