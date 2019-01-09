

Parts of southwestern Ontario saw the return of winter weather Wednesday, and more is expected into early Tuesday.

Snow squalls hit parts of Huron and Perth County hard Wednesday morning, causing school buses to be cancelled.

There were also slick and snowy driving conditions in parts of Lambton, Bruce and Grey counties.

A snow squall warning is in effect for most of London-Middlesex and Huron-Perth, while a snow squall watch is in effect for Elgin, Grey-Bruce and Sarnia-Lambton.

Environment Canada says visibility under snow squall bands coming off of Lake Huron could be significantly reduced.

A heavy band was affecting Huron and Perth toward Kitchener-Waterloo Wednesday afternoon, and was expected to stall near London by the evening hours.

The squall is expected to weaken early Thursday morning, but not until it drops anywhere from just a few centimetres up to 15 cm of snow.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.