The London region is expected to get a rude awakening Wednesday, with an arctic chill descending after days of mild weather.

After above-normal temperatures, periods of rain and overall spring-like weather, a snow squall watch is in effect for the region.

Environment Canada issued the watch for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce on Tuesday.

Snow squalls are expected to develop early Wednesday into Thursday.

Under the snow squall bands, visibilities could be significantly reduced due to heavy, blowing snow and snow the possibility of quick accumulation.

A cold, arctic airmass is also expected to move in early Thursday.

However, Environment Canada says shifting winds are likely to prevent snow squalls from lingering, and keep accumulations low.

The exception is areas near and north of London where the snow squalls are likely to remain near stationary for much of Wednesday night and accumulations up to 15 cm are possible.

OPP are reminding drivers to leave room for snow plows and pack your patience during wintery driving conditions.