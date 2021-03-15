MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is now involved after the arrest of an alleged impaired driver reportedly left him and three London police officers injured.

London police were responding to multiple 911 calls shortly before noon on Sunday about a suspected impaired driver.

A white, four-door Volkswagen was reportedly driving erratically in the south end.

The driver was then seen asleep at the wheel, and when a citizen knocked on the window he reportedly drove away through a red light.

The vehicle was then spotted almost hitting a man on a bicycle in the area of Wharncliffe Road and Baseline Road West.

Officers eventually located the vehicle stopped facing the wrong direction along the side of Tecumseh Avenue, with the driver again asleep at the wheel with the vehicle running.

The 22-year-old London man also allegedly provided a false name to police, but when officers ascertained his real name they say he was found to be a prohibited driver.

After telling police he was injured, the man was taken to hospital before being released.

Three officers sustained minor injuries during the arrest, and about $150 in damage was done to London police cruisers.

A search of the vehicle following the driver's arrest turned up a loaded .40 calibre handgun, oxytocin and liquid codeine, according to police.

The driver is now facing a slew of charges including:

impaired operation of a conveyance

dangerous operation

operation while prohibited

fail to comply with demand made by police officer

resist arrest

mischief under $5,000

public mischief divert suspicion from self or cause another to be suspected;

two counts of breach of probation

two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance

He is also facing eight separate firearms charges.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in court Monday.

The SIU is now investigating.