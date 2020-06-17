MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- For a second day in a row, five new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

That brings the total number of cases in the region to 595 as of Wednesday.

Four of the cases are in the City of London, bringing that total to 556, and one is associated with long-term care and retirement homes, bringing the total in those facilities to 172.

One new outbreak was declared on Tuesday, in the Norway Spruce area of PeopleCare Oakcrossing in London, Ont. There are no details on how many are affected there.

Of the regional cases, 462 have recovered and there have been 57 deaths.

Also for the second day in a row, one new case was reported by Southwestern Public Health on Wednesday.

The total in Elgin and Oxford counties now stands at 82 cases, with 70 resolved and four deaths.

One new case was also reported by Huron Perth Public Health and, as of Wednesday, that brings the totals for those counties to 57 cases, 49 recovered and five deaths.

After a day with none, two new cases were reported in Sarnia-Lambton as of Tuesday, bringing the totals in that region to 278 cases, including 238 recovered and 25 deaths.

One ongoing outbreak continues at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia, but neither of the new cases were associated with the outbreak.

Grey Bruce Public Health is the only region to report no new cases as of Tuesday, with the totals there actually dropping after a presumptive case was found to be a false positive.

There have now been a total of 101 cases there, including 92 recovered and no deaths.

Provincially, the number of new cases remained under 200 for a fourth straight day. You can track cases across the province with our interactive map.