MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, all in the City of London, but no new deaths.

The cases bring the total for the region to 590, including 460 recovered and 57 deaths.

The total for the City of London climbs to 552, while the total in long-term care and retirement homes rose to 171, accounting for just one of the new cases.

Two seniors’ facilities continue to deal with ongoing outbreaks.

There was one new case reported by Southwestern Public Health on Tuesday.

That brings the totals for Elgin and Oxford counties to 81 cases, with 70 resolved and four deaths.

The cases in that region are almost evenly divided between the two counties, with 39 in St. Thomas-Elgin and 42 in Woodstock-Oxford.

One new case was also reported by Grey Bruce Public Health as of Monday afternoon, bringing the totals there to 102 cases, including 92 recovered and no deaths.

There was no change in case numbers in Sarnia-Lambton or Huron-Perth:

Sarnia: 276 cases, 235 resolved, 25 deaths (as of Monday night)

Huron-Perth: 56 cases, 48 resolved, five deaths (as of Tuesday morning)

Across Ontario, there were fewer than 200 new cases for the third day in a row.