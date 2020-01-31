LONDON, ONT -- A sentencing hearing is expected to begin Friday for one of two men guilty in connection to a 2015 shooting that left an innocent man dead.

Mark McCullagh was simply taking out his garbage on the night of March 9, 2015 at his home in Old East Village.

It was then that three men approached him demanding money. Following a struggle McCullagh was shot in the chest and later died.

It took two years before the case was solved until two men pleaded guilty for their involvement.

Ali Fageer of Toronto plead guilty to manslaughter.

His sentencing hearing is slated to begin Friday morning at the London court house.