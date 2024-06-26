City of London and CUPE Local 107 reach new labour agreement, with increases until 2027
The City of London has reached a new collective agreement with CUPE Local 107 – a labour union which represents the city’s outside workers.
“This agreement reflects the hard work, respectful dialogue and commitment demonstrated by both sides of the bargaining table,” said City Manager, Sandra Datars Bere. “The result is good for our employees, respects organizational needs, and supports our ability to offer the best municipal services to the community.”
The affected workers provide a wide range of services including snow clearance, parks maintenance, and garbage collection.
Jamie McBride, president, CUPE Local 107, expressed his satisfaction with the agreement, “I’m pleased we have reached an agreement with the Corporation that provides wage and benefit improvements for our employees, while striking a balance for London taxpayers.”
Under the new agreement, workers will see an immediate increase of 3.5 per cent as of January 2024, with subsequent increases of 3 per cent for the next two years, and an increase of 2.7 per cent in 2027.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Why did I have this surgery?' Ont. mother seeks answers after son's tonsil surgery
An Ontario mother said it looked like a horror movie when she flicked on the lights of her son’s bedroom to find him projectile vomiting blood after his tonsils were removed at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
'Deeply unserious': Vancouver councillor claims mayor turned city hall boardroom into gym
A Vancouver city councillor is calling out Mayor Ken Sim for apparently limiting access to a city hall boardroom and turning it into a makeshift gym.
No charges for driver in 2023 Manitoba bus crash that killed 17 seniors: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP and Crown prosecutors will not lay charges against the driver of a bus involved in a crash with a semi-truck in 2023.
Sask. Party catches heat after using Russian filmed stock footage in campaign ad
The Saskatchewan Party is facing criticism for a pre-election campaign ad. It featured video portraying Saskatchewan's scenery but contained some footage actually filmed in Russia.
Things a pediatrician would never let their child do
As summer begins for most children around Canada, CTV News spoke with a number of pediatric health professionals about the best practices for raising kids, and how the profession has evolved since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elvis Presley's actual blue suede shoes are up for auction
Now, fans have the opportunity to step into the King’s very own blue suede shoes as they go up for grabs at British auction house Henry Aldridge and Son.
Ohio jail mistakenly frees suspect in killing because of a typo
A man awaiting trial on an aggravated murder charge was mistakenly released from a county jail in Ohio this week due to a clerical error, authorities said.
Biden pardons potentially thousands of ex-service members convicted under now-repealed gay sex ban
U.S. President Joe Biden pardoned potentially thousands of former U.S. service members convicted of violating a now-repealed military ban on consensual gay sex, saying Wednesday that he is “righting an historic wrong" to clear the way for them to regain lost benefits.
Gassy cows and pigs will face a carbon tax in Denmark, a world first
Denmark will tax livestock farmers for the greenhouse gases emitted by their cows, sheep and pigs from 2030, the first country to do so as it targets a major source of methane emissions, one of the most potent gases contributing to global warming.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian from Waterloo dies in crash near Milverton, Ont.
A Waterloo resident has died following a Tuesday night crash north of Milverton, Ont.
-
University of Waterloo takes legal action to remove Occupy UW encampment
An ongoing dispute between the University of Waterloo and a pro-Palestinian encampment has turned into a legal battle.
-
Two Southwestern Ontario players are now Stanley Cup champions
The Florida Panthers have made NHL history and two of their players, who call Southwestern Ontario home, are now celebrating their first big Stanley Cup win.
Windsor
-
E.C. Row Expressway ramp at Dougall Avenue closed after truck rollover
Windsor police have closed the E.C. Row Expressway westbound off ramp at Dougall Avenue.
-
OPP release names in death investigation in Harrow
Essex County OPP have released the names of four family members in an ongoing death investigation in Harrow.
-
School board meeting shut down, police called over disruptions
A special meeting of the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) was dissolved after numerous disruptions from members of the public.
Barrie
-
Suspects impersonating police officers make traffic stop in New Tecumseth
Provincial police in New Tecumseth are investigating and warning the public after a report of two men posing as officers who conducted a traffic stop.
-
Barrie police officer makes court appearance for 2nd discreditable conduct charge
A high-ranking Barrie Police Service officer facing a second count of discreditable conduct made her first appearance in a virtual Police Services Act hearing Wednesday morning.
-
$600K worth of stolen goods retrieved during Huron-Perth bust
One man has been charged with possession of a stash of stolen goods and machinery.
Northern Ontario
-
Fuel, motor oil cleanup continues on Hwy. 144 after crash near Gogama
The ministry of environment says cleanup is continuing after a crash on Highway 144 last week near Gogama resulted in the spill of motor oil and diesel fuel.
-
One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
-
North Bay area police investigating bag of dead puppies
Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect after a bag of dead puppies washed ashore in a creek in the North Bay area earlier this month.
Ottawa
-
Man facing charges for allegedly threatening Ottawa Coun. Plante, police say
An Ottawa man is facing charges of uttering threats and harassment after allegedly making threats towards Ottawa-Vanier Coun. Stephanie Plante.
-
Royal Canadian Air Force to hold practice flypast over Ottawa on Wednesday ahead of Canada Day
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) will hold a flypast over downtown Ottawa and LeBreton Flats on Wednesday, as part of preparations for Canada Day. Aircraft are scheduled to fly over Ottawa between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
-
Here's a look at the Ottawa Senators new jersey for next season
The National Hockey League and Fanatics released images of the Fanatics Authentic Pro NHL on-ice uniforms for the Senators and all NHL clubs Wednesday morning.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE @ 1 p.m.
WATCH LIVE @ 1 p.m. Police to provide update on indignity to human body investigation
Police will hold a news conference this afternoon to provide an update on an indignity to a human body investigation.
-
'Why did I have this surgery?' Ont. mother seeks answers after son's tonsil surgery
An Ontario mother said it looked like a horror movie when she flicked on the lights of her son’s bedroom to find him projectile vomiting blood after his tonsils were removed at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
-
Automatic Ontario licence plate renewals start Canada Day
Ontario drivers in good standing won’t have to worry about renewing their licence plates starting Canada Day.
Montreal
-
Companies face confusion as they prepare for Quebec's new language rules next year
In just under a year's time, important pieces of the new French language law are set to come into force for companies operating in Quebec. Although many are preparing for the laws to be applied, the future requirements are still causing some stress, notably because of the paperwork involved and what some say is a lack of clarity.
-
Here are the 10 most dangerous intersections for Montreal cyclists
Researchers out of McGill University say there is a critical need for safer cycling infrastructure around certain intersections in Montreal after pinpointing 10 troubling spots in a recent survey.
-
Teen driver, passenger in hospital after crash in Montreal's West Island
Two people are in hospital, including a teenage driver, after a crash on Highway 20 in Beaconsfield in Montreal's West Island.
Atlantic
-
Warmer, muggy Wednesday followed by rainy Thursday
With a mix of sun and cloud and a southwest wind, temperatures in the Maritimes took a step up on Wednesday.
-
Halifax icon who wore high heels with pride dies at 86
Harold Borden Anderson, who wore high heels for decades in Halifax and loved to travel, has died.
-
Western Labrador town without power as wildfire takes out transmission lines
The western Labrador town of Wabush is still without electricity after a wildfire knocked out power to two transmission lines running from the generating station in the town of Churchill Falls.
Winnipeg
-
No charges for driver in 2023 Manitoba bus crash that killed 17 seniors: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP and Crown prosecutors will not lay charges against the driver of a bus involved in a crash with a semi-truck in 2023.
-
Winnipeg firefighters rescue two trapped inside apartment during fire
A Wednesday morning fire at an apartment building in Winnipeg has sent two people to the hospital.
-
Métis music legend Ray St. Germain dead at 83
A well-known Metis musician has died after a years-long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Calgary
-
WestJet mechanics issue strike notice for possible job action Friday
WestJet says it faces a possible strike by its mechanics starting as early as Friday.
-
Man found in Bow Valley Provincial Park was murdered, RCMP say
Alberta RCMP are looking for the public's help to identify a man whose body was found in Bow Valley Provincial Park last November.
-
$10M mod Calgary mansion with mountain vibes now for sale
If you're tired of touring cookie-cutter homes that lack character or personality, there's a house for sale in southwest Calgary that may pique your interest.
Edmonton
-
Smith tells Trudeau Alberta will opt out of federal dental plan
Alberta is opting out of the federal dental plan, the premier told the Canadian government late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Convicted sexual offender to live in Edmonton, police warn
Edmonton police are warning the public about the release of a convicted sexual offender into the city who they believe could offend again.
-
Police investigating at 82 Avenue apartment building
Police taped off the entrance to an apartment building east of Whyte Avenue early Wednesday morning.
Vancouver
-
B.C. coroner says 11 people died of heat injuries in 2023, urges residents to prepare
Eleven people died from suspected heat-related injuries in British Columbia last year, according to the latest data from the provincial coroners service, which is urging residents to prepare for more unusually high temperatures this summer.
-
'Deeply unserious': Vancouver councillor claims mayor turned city hall boardroom into gym
A Vancouver city councillor is calling out Mayor Ken Sim for apparently limiting access to a city hall boardroom and turning it into a makeshift gym.
-
Families hold rally calling for rebuild of Port Coquitlam school destroyed in fire
Eight months since a devastating fire ripped through Hazel Trembath Elementary School in Port Coquitlam, the lot now sites empty with gravel.