CSA provides grant to Western for Martian geology research

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) has granted nearly $300,000 in funding to scientists from Western University.

The three years of funding will support a research project into Martian geology, lead by two professors from Western - Livio Tornabene and Gordon Osinski.

Presently, the team that they lead is hoping to better understand how clay is formed on Mars, working on new tools for a rover destined for the planet’s surface in 2028.

“The goal of this project is to better ascertain the exact role that water has played in the formation of clay minerals on Mars,” said Tornabene. “Water on Mars and its role in the Red Planet’s formation remain hotly debated topics.”

The team will be testing instruments, compiling data, and conducting simulated missions.

The chosen landing site for 2028’s rover, Oxia Planum is an area that contains deposits nearly four billion years old, and the extensive clay present in the area could shed light on the planet’s highly contested formation.

Osinski said that Western’s participation provides an incredible opportunity. “This project serves to train Canadian students in planetary exploration mission-related expertise, enabling Canada’s ongoing participation in future missions. It also aims to strengthen Canada’s international partnerships and hopes to engage the public in the upcoming Mars rover mission, fostering more excitement and interest in space exploration.”

As of May, the Canadian Space Agency has provided $5.5 million to Canadian post-secondary institutions for research.