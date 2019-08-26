

CTV London





The Catfish Creek Conservation Authority has issued a Watershed Condition Statement for the shoreline of Lake Erie.

As of 7:00am Monday, August 26, Lake Erie water elevation at Port Stanley was 1.543m above chart datum, suggesting a wave forecast of 1.0m building to 1.5m by Monday evening.

Elevation may be higher along the Waneeta Beach area, Port Bruce Provincial Park beach and the harbour areas.

As of today, this evening, and into Tuesday, the winds will increase south 25 knots (46.3 km/hr) but are expected to diminish by Tuesday afternoon to 15 knots (27.8kim/hr).

Residents are being asked to stay away from Lake Erie shoreline areas when experiencing strong waves and higher water levels.

This statement is in effect until 12:00pm, Wednesday, August 28, 2019.