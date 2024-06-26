Educational charity director charged with fraud

Laura Pethick was hired as the executive director of Foundation for Education Perth Huron in July of 2021. Three years later, she’s accused of defrauding the charity of thousands of dollars.

“Although our executive director was dismissed without cause in early March, irregularities were later discovered leading to an investigation and the subsequent charges. The situation is very disappointing but the foundation board is focused on moving forward, and ensuring that this does not occur in the future,” said Foundation for Education Perth Huron Board Chair Colleen Schenk.

Pethick, a Stratford resident, is facing one count of fraud over $5,000, uttering a forged document, and mischief to data. She was charged on May 7, and made her last court appearance in mid-June. Stratford Police say their investigation determined the charges are related to the purchase of gift cards using fraudulent cheques, and allegedly happened between November 2022 and March 2024. Pethick, who previously worked as a fundraiser for the Huron-Perth chapter of the Canadian Cancer Society, denies any wrongdoing.

“Laura Pethick has faithfully worked with the Stratford community to help those in need for 17 years. She categorically denies these allegations of impropriety and looks forward to the opportunity to respond to these charges in full,” said her lawyer Andrew Porter.

The Foundation for Education Perth Huron is based in Seaforth and funds learning opportunities for students in the two counties, above and beyond the prescribed curriculum. Although not officially connected to the Avon Maitland District School Board, the two educational organizations work closely together.

Avon Maitland District School Board, Seaforth (Scott Miller/CTV News London, June 2020)

“We are working cooperatively with the foundation board to ensure that funds are secured and that future actions are taken to protect charitable donations. Specifically, our finance department, audit committee, senior leaders and our board are aware of the situation and are taking all actions to ensure that funds for schools and students are accounted for,” said Avon Maitland District School Board Director of Education Graham Shantz.

Pethick’s next court date is Sept. 7.

Schenk said that they’re moving forward, “We appreciate the understanding of our supporters as we navigate this issue and look to the future with optimism and positivity. Our programming is continuing, and we are accepting donations as usual. We are carrying on the good work of the foundation and wish to assure our supporters that this valuable support will continue.”