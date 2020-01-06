LONDON, ONT -- Sarnia police are appealing to the public for information in a break and enter at a Confederation Street convenience store.

According to police Confederation Variety was broken into around 3 a.m. Friday after a glass was smashed out of the main door.

Several items were stolen including cash and lottery tickets.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Constable Andrew Veale at 519-344-8861, extension 6231, or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.