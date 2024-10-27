As two roundabouts open in St. Thomas, one main intersection set to close for construction

Two new interchanges have opened in St. Thomas, Ont. but one main artery is set to close Monday for construction.

Highbury Avenue at Ron McNeil Line is set to close effective Oct. 28 for an undetermined amount of time.

“During this partial closure, southbound Highbury traffic will be detoured using Ron McNeil Line, Burwell Road, and Talbot Street,” the City of St. Thomas wrote in an online notice. “East/westbound traffic on Ron McNeil Line will be detoured using Highbury Avenue, Ferguson Line, and Belmont Road (74). All other movements will be closed to allow roundabout construction.”

The city says the end date is forthcoming, and added, “Thank you for your patience, St. Thomas!”

Meanwhile, this weekend saw the opening of two highly anticipated roundabouts.

The double-lane interchange at Highway 3 and Centennial Avenue, as well as the roundabout where South Edgeware Road meets Highbury Avenue are now open for through traffic.

“They will be two lanes and they’ll be designed to accommodate a large transport truck to go all the way around and stay in its own lane,” Patrick Anckaert, senior project manager of Industrial Development for the city of St. Thomas told CTV News back in February.

These roads were altered and designed to improve traffic flow while serving the future PowerCo plant.

The intersection of Highbury Avenue and Ron McNeil line will be closed for construction of a new roundabout starting Monday Oct. 28 (Source: City of St. Thomas)