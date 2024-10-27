As two roundabouts open in St. Thomas, one main intersection set to close for construction
Two new interchanges have opened in St. Thomas, Ont. but one main artery is set to close Monday for construction.
Highbury Avenue at Ron McNeil Line is set to close effective Oct. 28 for an undetermined amount of time.
“During this partial closure, southbound Highbury traffic will be detoured using Ron McNeil Line, Burwell Road, and Talbot Street,” the City of St. Thomas wrote in an online notice. “East/westbound traffic on Ron McNeil Line will be detoured using Highbury Avenue, Ferguson Line, and Belmont Road (74). All other movements will be closed to allow roundabout construction.”
The city says the end date is forthcoming, and added, “Thank you for your patience, St. Thomas!”
Meanwhile, this weekend saw the opening of two highly anticipated roundabouts.
The double-lane interchange at Highway 3 and Centennial Avenue, as well as the roundabout where South Edgeware Road meets Highbury Avenue are now open for through traffic.
“They will be two lanes and they’ll be designed to accommodate a large transport truck to go all the way around and stay in its own lane,” Patrick Anckaert, senior project manager of Industrial Development for the city of St. Thomas told CTV News back in February.
These roads were altered and designed to improve traffic flow while serving the future PowerCo plant.
The intersection of Highbury Avenue and Ron McNeil line will be closed for construction of a new roundabout starting Monday Oct. 28 (Source: City of St. Thomas)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Another bumpy week ahead as Trudeau faces deadlines from Liberal MPs, Bloc
Another week, another raft of imminent challenges to Justin Trudeau's leadership of both the country and the Liberal Party.
Here's when you need to change your clock back
Millions of Canadians will notice their clocks turn back by one hour on Nov. 3, marking the end of daylight saving time this year.
How to make sure your used clothes go to the right place – and not to organized crime
Giving away used clothes for a second life feels like an act of charity – and it often is. But it’s become more complicated. A W5 investigation has discovered allegations that organized crime players are muscling in on charities to access their donation bins.
He lost a finger and survived a kidnapping. Then, this climber took on a 9,000-foot 'death-trap'
With jaw-dropping big wall ascents and a life packed with adrenaline and adventure, climber Tommy Caldwell has had a career worthy of – and captured by – a feature film.
B.C. election results: Recounts set to begin Sunday
Recounts will begin Sunday afternoon in two ridings where candidates were separated by fewer than 100 votes following the initial count in the B.C. election.
ANALYSIS Iran faces tough choices in deciding how to respond to Israeli strikes
How Iran chooses to respond could determine whether the region spirals further toward all-out war or holds steady at an already destabilizing level of violence.
Health Canada warns against use of baby walkers available on eBay.ca
Health Canada released an advisory last week that warns against the use of baby walkers available on eBay.ca, saying the products may pose a risk of injury and that baby walkers are banned in Canada.
Trump refers to CNN's Anderson Cooper by a woman's first name
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
Gold prices have surged in 2024. Here’s how to get in on the gold rush
Not all that glitters is gold, but the value of the precious metal has been surging this year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.