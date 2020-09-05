LONDON, ONT -- A stretch of the road is blocked at Plank Line and Salford Road after two vehicles collided head-on.

Police say five people were involved in the collision. Four people have been transported to hospital.

A blue vehicle containing four people was travelling south on Plank Line.

A red vehicle travelling north veered into the south lane, colliding with the other vehicle.

This time, there have been one serious injury and three minor reported.