Two vehicle collision near Ingersoll, on Plank Line
Published Saturday, September 5, 2020 9:07PM EDT
Two vehicle collision near Ingersoll on Plank Line, September 5, 2020 (Jordyn Read / CTV News)
LONDON, ONT -- A stretch of the road is blocked at Plank Line and Salford Road after two vehicles collided head-on.
Police say five people were involved in the collision. Four people have been transported to hospital.
A blue vehicle containing four people was travelling south on Plank Line.
A red vehicle travelling north veered into the south lane, colliding with the other vehicle.
This time, there have been one serious injury and three minor reported.
