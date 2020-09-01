Advertisement
Early morning crash leaves two injured
Published Tuesday, September 1, 2020 6:24AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 1, 2020 6:25AM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- Two people were taken to hospital with injuries following an early morning crash at Bradley Avenue and Adelaide Street.
London police first reported the crash just after 2:30 a.m.
Two people were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Bradley Avenue was closed between Adelaide Street and Dearness Drive, but has since reopened.
More details are expected to be released later Tuesday.