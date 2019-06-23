

Halifax, CTV London





Doug Harris had his daughter on his mind as he made his way into Halifax, "I was thinking about Kate. She actually worked in the building right to my left right now. In that barracks right now, that is under construction, so it's a special place for me."

On May 30th, Harris embarked on the ambitious journey, cycling from London to Halifax as part of an initiative called ‘For the Love of Kate I Ride.’

In August 2016, Doug and Brenda Harris tragically lost their daughter, Kate, to suicide.

Brenda Harris says she and her husband knew they had to do something, "For the Love of Kate is a ride that my husband and I decided to do, that he needed to do, the bicycle riding, to raise awareness for help for suicide."

Doug says he wanted to pay tribute to his daughter, "Kate was an amazing, bubbly, warm on the outside, happy go lucky, silly girl… lady. Took life seriously, but, also had a lot of fun, could be goofy. She did a lot of good."

Following her death, the Harris family started raising funds for St. Joseph's Health Zero Suicide initiative.