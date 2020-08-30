LONDON, ONT. -- A two-year-old child is dead after being struck by a vehicle late Saturday night west of Ingersoll.

Oxford OPP were called to a residential property on 25th Line in Zorra Township around 10:10 pm. Saturday after a vehicle struck the child.

The child was transported to hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries but later pronounced deceased.

He has been identified as Nash Barnett of Zorra Township.

Police continue to investigate.