Toddler killed by vehicle on rural property in Oxford County identified
Published Sunday, August 30, 2020 11:08AM EDT Last Updated Monday, August 31, 2020 5:15PM EDT
25th Line Zorra Township, Oxford County. (Brent Lale/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- A two-year-old child is dead after being struck by a vehicle late Saturday night west of Ingersoll.
Oxford OPP were called to a residential property on 25th Line in Zorra Township around 10:10 pm. Saturday after a vehicle struck the child.
The child was transported to hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries but later pronounced deceased.
He has been identified as Nash Barnett of Zorra Township.
Police continue to investigate.