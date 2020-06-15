LONDON, ONT -- A 23-year-old Norfolk County man died in hospital after the dirt bike he was riding collided with an SUV in Oxford County.

Logan Evens of Langton, Ont. died following the crash just after midnight Saturday at the intersection of Oxford Road 13 and Ninth Road in Norwich Township.

Police say that a dirt bike and SUV collided at the intersections.

Evens was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash and more will be released as information becomes available.