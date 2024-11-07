Londoner cashes in with $2.5 million win in Lotto 6/49 Jackpot
London’s Michael Morris is officially a multi-millionaire after cashing in his September 28 lottery ticket – he split the $5 million prize with another lucky winner and walked away $2.5 million richer.
Morris works in administration, and has been trying his luck with the same lottery numbers for over 30 years. Although he had won many a free play, this ticket had him second guessing his luck, “I started to count the zeros and was left in shock. I couldn’t process what I was seeing. It was unbelievable!”
Of course, he rushed to share the win with his wife, “When she saw my face, she thought something was seriously wrong. I showed her my phone, and she said, ‘Holy cow!’ before crying tears of joy. We must have scanned my ticket more than any other ticket in OLG history,” Michael laughed.
Although he intends to invest the money to ensure that his winnings last, he also hopes to take his family on a trip, and buy a new car for his wife.
The winning ticket was purchased at Corner Market on Dundas Street in London.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'There is no electricity': Canadian travellers in Cuba urge caution in hurricane's wake
Cuba's power grid was knocked out by Hurricane Rafael, which ripped across the country as a Category 3 storm. In western Cuba, it toppled buildings and pushed 50,000 people to find shelter elsewhere. Cubans were already enduring rolling blackouts due to energy shortages.
Sparks fly as MPs question minister on pension implications of proposed election date change
Sparks flew at a parliamentary committee Thursday as MPs questioned Canada's democratic institutions minister about a widely opposed provision in electoral reform legislation that seeks to delay the next fixed election date by one week.
Three charged in One Direction singer Liam Payne's death
Three people have been charged in relation to One Direction singer Liam Payne's death, an Argentine prosecutor's office said on Thursday, after the superstar fell from his hotel balcony last month.
America votes: How celebrities are reacting to Trump's decisive victory
Celebrities from Hulk Hogan to Ariana Grande are sharing their reactions to the U.S. election, which will see Donald Trump return to the White House.
Biden delivers remarks following Trump's win
U.S. President Joe Biden delivered remarks to the nation Thursday in what was his first appearance on camera following Donald Trump’s decisive victory over Kamala Harris.
RCMP already 'on high alert' for potential wave of migrants after Trump election
Canada's federal police force has been preparing for months on a contingency plan for a potential massive influx of migrants across the border following Trump's promise of 'mass deportations' of millions of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.
BREAKING 3 Winnipeg police officers charged with breach of trust, theft
Three members of the Winnipeg Police Service have been charged with breach of trust, obstruction of justice and theft following a lengthy investigation
PM Trudeau revives Canada-U.S. relations cabinet committee after Trump win
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reviving a special cabinet committee dedicated to Canada-U.S. relations, following Republican Donald Trump's re-election.
New DNA evidence rewrites long-told stories of people in ancient Pompeii
When a volcanic eruption buried the ancient city of Pompeii, the last desperate moments of its citizens were preserved in stone for centuries.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.