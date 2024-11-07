Londoner cashes in with $2.5 million win in Lotto 6/49 Jackpot

London’s Michael Morris is officially a multi-millionaire after cashing in his September 28 lottery ticket – he split the $5 million prize with another lucky winner and walked away $2.5 million richer.

Morris works in administration, and has been trying his luck with the same lottery numbers for over 30 years. Although he had won many a free play, this ticket had him second guessing his luck, “I started to count the zeros and was left in shock. I couldn’t process what I was seeing. It was unbelievable!”

Of course, he rushed to share the win with his wife, “When she saw my face, she thought something was seriously wrong. I showed her my phone, and she said, ‘Holy cow!’ before crying tears of joy. We must have scanned my ticket more than any other ticket in OLG history,” Michael laughed.

Although he intends to invest the money to ensure that his winnings last, he also hopes to take his family on a trip, and buy a new car for his wife.

The winning ticket was purchased at Corner Market on Dundas Street in London.