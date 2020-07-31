Advertisement
Pedestrian with stroller killed in crash in Ingersoll, Ont.
Oxford County OPP block the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision in Ingersoll, Ont. on Friday, July 31, 2020. (Taylor Choma / CTV News)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Provincial police are investigating a fatal crash in downtown Ingersoll, Ont., involving a transport truck and a pedestrian.
Officers responded to Thames and Charles streets around 1:30 p.m. Friday and say a pedestrian pushing a stroller was crossing the roadway when a transport hit the pedestrian.
Police say the pedestrian was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.
An infant child was transported to hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the truck was not injured.
The roadway will be remain closed while the traffic collision team assists with the investigation.
COLLISION: #OPP Oxford County on scene of a fatal collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian at Thames and Charles Street Ingersoll— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 31, 2020
Updates will be provided when available ^pc pic.twitter.com/i3Ebm2rzoh