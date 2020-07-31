MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Provincial police are investigating a fatal crash in downtown Ingersoll, Ont., involving a transport truck and a pedestrian.

Officers responded to Thames and Charles streets around 1:30 p.m. Friday and say a pedestrian pushing a stroller was crossing the roadway when a transport hit the pedestrian.

Police say the pedestrian was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

An infant child was transported to hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the truck was not injured.

The roadway will be remain closed while the traffic collision team assists with the investigation.