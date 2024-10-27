Mustangs win playoff opener, advance to host Guelph in Yates Cup semifinal

One down, four more to go. That’s the mentality of the Western Mustangs football team after a 46-10 win in their playoff opener.

The Mustangs were all over McMaster from the opening kickoff, and by halftime they had put the game on cruise control with a 36-10 lead.

"I really thought defensively we keep taking it up a notch each week, that's an outstanding quarterback they have over there (McMaster's Keagan Hall) and we did a great job mixing up pressure and coverage and making it difficult for him all day,” Mustangs Head Coach Greg Marshall told media after the game.

Western rushed for a whopping 376 yards, including Keanu Yazbeck who had 176 yards and a score.

"Our mentality is we have five games, which started [Saturday] and we knocked the first one off the board and we are on to the next," Yazbeck told WesternMustangs.ca.

The game even featured some wrinkles in the passing game by quarterback Evan Hillock.

H-back’s Craig Coleman and Sandro Pierini – who had combined to catch just nine balls all year- each caught a touchdown pass.

It was the first of either of their career scores in the OUA.

“Major shoutout to Craig and Sandro, those guys put their bodies on the line every game for us, tearing across the line of scrimmage and go crack a defensive end, so they deserve all the glory for those touchdowns,” said Yazbeck. “They showed they can catch the ball so maybe teams have another thing to worry about.”

Western will now host the Guelph Gryphons at Alumni Stadium next Saturday.

"They've got two quarterbacks with two different styles but are both very good, they've got a few really good options on offence," said Marshall. "They're a well-balanced team and they've improved a lot over the last couple years, both of their quarterbacks can throw and run so we need our defence to keep stepping up.”