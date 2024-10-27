Is it a fire, or farmers drying grain? Huron Kinloss reminds residents to be sure before calling 911
Farmers are busy this time of year drying grain.
Officials with the Township of Huron Kinloss want to remind residents of the process it takes to do so.
Steam is created as moisture is removed from the grain that they say could look like smoke to passersby.
Sometimes, you may also see a small flame that is lighting the burner. Town officials say this is a normal and safe process, not a fire that needs to be reported.
However, if you do believe there is an emergency where a grain bin is on fire, or first responders are needed, please call 911.
If you have non-emergency related questions you can contact the fire chief at the Municipal Office by calling 519-395-3735.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Another bumpy week ahead as Trudeau faces deadlines from Liberal MPs, Bloc
Another week, another raft of imminent challenges to Justin Trudeau's leadership of both the country and the Liberal Party.
Here's when you need to change your clock back
Millions of Canadians will notice their clocks turn back by one hour on Nov. 3, marking the end of daylight saving time this year.
How to make sure your used clothes go to the right place – and not to organized crime
Giving away used clothes for a second life feels like an act of charity – and it often is. But it’s become more complicated. A W5 investigation has discovered allegations that organized crime players are muscling in on charities to access their donation bins.
He lost a finger and survived a kidnapping. Then, this climber took on a 9,000-foot 'death-trap'
With jaw-dropping big wall ascents and a life packed with adrenaline and adventure, climber Tommy Caldwell has had a career worthy of – and captured by – a feature film.
B.C. election results: Recounts set to begin Sunday
Recounts will begin Sunday afternoon in two ridings where candidates were separated by fewer than 100 votes following the initial count in the B.C. election.
ANALYSIS Iran faces tough choices in deciding how to respond to Israeli strikes
How Iran chooses to respond could determine whether the region spirals further toward all-out war or holds steady at an already destabilizing level of violence.
Health Canada warns against use of baby walkers available on eBay.ca
Health Canada released an advisory last week that warns against the use of baby walkers available on eBay.ca, saying the products may pose a risk of injury and that baby walkers are banned in Canada.
Trump refers to CNN's Anderson Cooper by a woman's first name
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
Gold prices have surged in 2024. Here’s how to get in on the gold rush
Not all that glitters is gold, but the value of the precious metal has been surging this year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.