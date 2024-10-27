Is it a fire, or farmers drying grain? Huron Kinloss reminds residents to be sure before calling 911

Farmers are busy this time of year drying grain.

Officials with the Township of Huron Kinloss want to remind residents of the process it takes to do so.

Steam is created as moisture is removed from the grain that they say could look like smoke to passersby.

Sometimes, you may also see a small flame that is lighting the burner. Town officials say this is a normal and safe process, not a fire that needs to be reported.

However, if you do believe there is an emergency where a grain bin is on fire, or first responders are needed, please call 911.

If you have non-emergency related questions you can contact the fire chief at the Municipal Office by calling 519-395-3735.