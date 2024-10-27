Hollywood star Victor Garber gets emotional after surprise meeting with his former teacher in London, Ont.
Victor Garber got teary-eyed when he walked into a brunch in his honour Sunday in London, Ont.
“You were my favourite teacher,” Garber said as he hugged a woman in a wheelchair.
That woman was Marion Simpson, his teacher in elementary school 65 years ago.
“Miss Simpson, I remember her very clearly, she was one of my favourite teachers,” Garber told CTV News.
Her daughter Christine Simpson said she’s heard about the Hollywood legend since she was a child.
“She taught him in Grade five at Ryerson Public School and always said that he was such a great kid, and she loved him as a student of hers,” said Christine. “She's 88, she has dementia, she's had a lot of health issues, but she still remembers who he is.”
Victor Garber gives a big hug to Marion Simpson, 88, his former Grade five teacher 65-years ago at Ryerson Public School in London, Ont. Simpson surprised Garber at Delta Armouries Hotel prior to a brunch in Garber’s honour on Oct. 27, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)The surprise at the Delta Armouries Hotel was one of many special moments for Garber this weekend as he was honoured by the Forest City Film Festival (FCFF) with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
The FCFF screened some of his most famous films like Titanic, Legally Blonde, and Godspell.
It was also a weekend of reunions as he returned to his hometown.
“Bill Brady - who was an icon in London, Ontario - and was a very close friend of my mother's, who is long gone is here today,” said Garber. “It’s been a life changing experience.”
Victor Garber receives a Lifetime Achievement Award from Forest City Film Festival while Janice Zolf looks on, on Sunday Oct. 27, 2024. (Source: Justice Bekke/Forest City Film Festival) Sunday morning, a brunch and Q&A was held before a screening of Godspell.
Saturday, a gala was held in his honour which included live virtual conversations with some of his most famous colleagues.
“I thought there would be some zoom, and some videos, but it was live,” said Garber. “Suddenly there was Jennifer Garner and Marty Short and JJ Abrams and Paul Schaefer and Eugene Levy all in the same world. They were talking to each other, and it was something I just appreciated. it was beyond words.”
Victor Garber speaks to Bill Brady outside the Delta Armouries Hotel in London, Ont. on Sunday Oct. 27, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)Garber described the weekend as overwhelming, emotional, draining, and remarkable.
He had a hard time taking it all in.
“It's forced me to do that, which I think is a very important thing,” said Garber. “Especially at my age, you know, tick tock, tick tock. I feel completely energized and just beyond honoured. I have Dorothy Downs (founder of FCFF) to thank for this.”
Everyone who interacted with Garber had great things to say about his character.
“There are people in your life that leave that indelible mark,” said Christine. “For my mom, Victor Garber is one of those special people.”
A painted circle on Dundas St. in London Ont. recognizing Victor Garber’s Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday Oct. 27, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
