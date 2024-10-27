Norwich retirement home announces closure

Trillium Care in Norwich, Ont. has announced they will be closing their facilities, citing “an emergency lack of financial resources necessary to sustain daily operations.”

The closure is effective Nov. 11, 2024.

In a statement from Trillium Care, they said, “This decision was not made lightly, and every effort was explored to prevent this outcome.”

Trillium Care says Ontario Health at Home (OHAH) can assist residents in finding new accommodations and services.

Residents can also find a list of other retirement homes at the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority (RHRA) website.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this closure may cause,” the statement said.