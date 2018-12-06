

Police in Sarnia say a 76-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault that happened in 1982.

Investigators began to look into allegations that a woman, who was 15 at the time, was assaulted during an assessment at the office of a local doctor.

The woman, who is now 51, came forward to police and prompted the investigation, which began in October.

On Wednesday, Dr. Kunwar Raj Singh, 76, was arrested and charged with one count of indecent assault on a female.

He has been released and pending a court appearance in January.