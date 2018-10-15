Featured
Residential fire in London deemed suspicious
CTV London
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 1:12PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 15, 2018 1:53PM EDT
Police are investigating a fire they call suspicious.
Firefighters were called to a residence Fairlane Crescent around 8:30 a.m. Monday and found a working fire.
There were no injuries and the fire was extinguished.
Police have deemed the blaze suspicious and are continuing their investigation.
The Fire Marshal’s Office, police and the London Fire Department are all involved in the investigation.