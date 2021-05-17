LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting just 26 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, a tie for the second lowest daily report since March, however an additional death was recorded.

The report Monday continues a downward trend over the weekend where 55 cases were reported Saturday and 47 on Sunday.

The region also saw 26 cases reported on May 9, prior to that there had not been a daily report that low since March 22, when 20 cases were recorded.

The new death was a woman in her seventies not associated with a long-term care or retirement facility.

Her death brings the regional death toll to 213, however hospitalizations continue to decrease along with active cases.

As of Monday there have been a total 11,624 cases with 10,739 resolved cases. There are now 672 active cases in the region.

There are 2,575 cases with a variant of concern, the majority being the B.1.1.7 variant. There are an additional 300 cases with a probable variant mutation.

Starting Tuesday all adults over the age of 18 in Ontario can book a vaccination appointment.

The MLHU announced Saturday that the region had crossed 200,000 doses administered over the weekend.

High-risk health care workers can call 226-289-3560 to re-book their second vaccination dose for earlier than the originally scheduled four-month interval.

A list of who is eligible can be found here.

The health unit will also work with local school boards when youth ages 12-17 become eligible to be vaccinated, which is expected by the end of May.

At the London Health Sciences Centre, there are 51 inpatients with COVID-19, with 24 in intensive care. Out-of-region cases account for 10 patients in acute care and 19 in the ICU.

There are four active outbreaks at London-area seniors' facilities and one in a child-care centre.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 36 new. 124 active, 3,668 total, 3,466 resolved, 78 deaths, 666 variants

Grey-Bruce – 23 since Friday, 44 active, 1,294 total, 1,244 resolved, six deaths, 325 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk –33 since Firday, 143 active, 2,553 total, 2,364 resolved, 41 deaths

Huron-Perth – 33 since Friday, 87 active, 1,730 total, 1,588 resolved, 55 deaths, 214 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 33 since Friday, 88 active, 3,410 total, 3,265 resolved, 57 deaths, 514 variants

Across Ontario, there were fewer than 2,200 cases reported for the second straight day.

Health officials logged 2,170 infections Monday, while the seven-day average for number of cases reported now stands at 2,352.

A week ago, that number was 3,016.

With files from CTV Toronto.