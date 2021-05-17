LONDON, ONT. -- If you are 18 or older in Middlesex-London as of Tuesday morning you can officially book for your first vaccination appointment.

The news came Monday morning as the province made the announcement that they were expanding access to all Ontarians over 18 years old ahead of schedule.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday anyone who is an adult in Ontario can book an appointment through the the provincial booking system and call centre, or directly through public health units that use their own booking system.

Middlesex-London residents can book their appointment at: https://www.covidvaccinelm.ca/

Appointments to receive the vaccine at a local doctor's office or pharmacy are made directly with the location involved. The full list of participating pharmacies as well as contact information is available here.

Individuals who are 17 years old and are turning 18 in 2021 will also be eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccination appointment only for the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine that has been authorized by Health Canada for use in youth aged 12 and over.

The province is expected to receive 2.2 million doses this week due to an early pfizerdelivery of the week of May 24 shipment.

On Saturday the Middlesex-London Health Unit announced the region has seen more than 200,000 shots administered.