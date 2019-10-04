LONDON, Ont. - London police are asking the public for help to identify a man who was found dead last weekend.

On Sunday, human remains were reportedly found in a wooded area in Kiwanis Park near Pottersburg Creek and the CN Rai tracks.

Foul play is not suspected but police have yet to identify him.

He is described as 5 foot 7 inches tall, between 50 and 70 years old.

The deceased had long hair, facial hair and had no teeth.

He was wearing a pair of brown, size nine, ankle-high hiking boots with a camouflage top.

The deceased also had a black “Proud to Farm” OFA baseball hat and a green backpack.

Police say it appears the man had been camping in the area for awhile before he was fund.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.